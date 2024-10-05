StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.07.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
