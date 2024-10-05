Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its 200-day moving average is $165.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,906.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,487.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,906.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.