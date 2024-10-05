Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

GFF opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. Griffon has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Harris sold 13,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $880,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,924. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Griffon by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Griffon by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,433,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,764,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

