Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,441.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $316,987.40.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $54.48 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

