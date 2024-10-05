GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.