Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CTO Michael Skynner Sells 972 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 972 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $21,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,955.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 190,168 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.