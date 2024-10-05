BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of BP to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.73.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 12.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.