Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.55 on Friday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,403 shares of company stock worth $902,503 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,061,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

