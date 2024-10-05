Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Timothy A. Springer Acquires 5,514 Shares

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $95,833.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,823,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,973,455.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

RNAC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNAC. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

