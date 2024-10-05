EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

