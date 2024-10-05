Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
