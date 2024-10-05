Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Up 4.4 %
RCON stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.02.
Recon Technology Company Profile
