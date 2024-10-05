Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 489.2 %

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

