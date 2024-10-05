Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.27.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 417,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

