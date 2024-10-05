RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.91.

RPM International stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

