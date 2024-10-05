Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.51 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
