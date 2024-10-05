argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Oppenheimer raised argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $546.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $543.28.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $529.95 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $554.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

