Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 463,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

