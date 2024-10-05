Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.92.

GWRE opened at $184.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $184.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,417.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,579.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after acquiring an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

