C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $66,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 18,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

