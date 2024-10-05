iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IOM

iomart Group Price Performance

About iomart Group

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.26) on Friday. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92.20 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.20 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £105.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.