Renew (LON:RNWH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Renew Price Performance

About Renew

Renew stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.98) on Friday. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 672 ($8.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,150 ($15.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,077.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,035.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,806.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

