Renew (LON:RNWH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNWH
Renew Price Performance
About Renew
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.