Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 275 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 275 ($3.68) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($5.02) to GBX 340 ($4.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 338 ($4.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

