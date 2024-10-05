BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

