Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

