Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Benchmark upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

