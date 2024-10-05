Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 863 ($11.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,212.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 822 ($11.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,288 ($17.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 982.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,029.79.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

