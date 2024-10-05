Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KNOS
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.