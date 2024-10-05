ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 3.0 %

ASP Isotopes stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 5.11.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,965.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 433,734 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

