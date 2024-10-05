Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Chubb stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $204.15 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.