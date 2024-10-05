Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $570.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

