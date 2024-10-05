Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 30.8% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $521.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day moving average of $494.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

