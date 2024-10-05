Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $892,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,097,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.73. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.