Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $521.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92. The stock has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.55.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
