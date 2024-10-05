Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $55.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at $684,432.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,058. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,947,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,990,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

