PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

