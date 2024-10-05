Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0721

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $66.67 million and approximately $4,397.45 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00105606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07085828 USD and is up 8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,418.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.