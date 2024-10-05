API3 (API3) Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $161.27 million and $5.58 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 141,873,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,489,391 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

