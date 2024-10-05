Conflux Price Tops $0.18 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $801.29 million and $70.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,292.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00520428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00030261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00073908 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,050,184,271 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,177,783 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,050,071,459.49 with 4,525,071,442.62 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1738163 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $75,799,710.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

