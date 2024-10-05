SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0090

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. SOLVE has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $132,770.62 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000787 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.