Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $340.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,300.90 or 1.00012717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $300.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

