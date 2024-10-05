Qubic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $228.51 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Qubic has a market cap of $228.51 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00251866 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 116,181,611,584,350 coins and its circulating supply is 113,918,211,990,269 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 116,181,611,584,350 with 113,918,211,990,269 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.000002 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,744,185.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

