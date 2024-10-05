Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $406.80 and last traded at $409.28. Approximately 712,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,375,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $404.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

