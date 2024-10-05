Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 2,678,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,363,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 145,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 296,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

