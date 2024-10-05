Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.87 and last traded at $61.99. Approximately 571,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,815,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

