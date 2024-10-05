Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.54. 5,507,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 26,939,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after buying an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 485,702 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Vale by 20.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

