AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.21. 2,552,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,932,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

