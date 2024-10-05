SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.70. 2,510,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,160,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,644 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

