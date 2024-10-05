Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 2,314,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,644,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $949.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,752.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock valued at $28,226,603. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

