Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $114.87. Approximately 2,136,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,643,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 770,369 shares in the company, valued at $111,456,986.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $144,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 770,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,456,986.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,348,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

