Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.02. 1,153,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,144,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.